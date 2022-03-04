Are you ready for $4 gas? Prices surge again over Ukraine war, higher demand

Fuel prices $3.63 a gallon in New Mexico on March 3.

The price jumped even more across the United States, going from $3.54 last week to $3.73 on Thursday.

The price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Farmington on March 3 was $3.74, a 9 cent increase from the previous week.

FARMINGTON — Even though gas prices have been rising steadily across New Mexico and the United States for the last 15 months, they have not come close to the record high prices seen in the summer of 2008.

Until now.

Fuel prices surged for the second time in a month this week, reaching $3.63 a gallon in New Mexico on March 3 — a 15 cent increase over the previous week, according to the weekly AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch. The price jumped even more across the United States, going from $3.54 last week to $3.73 on Thursday — a hike of 19 cents.

Prices increased again throughout the day on March 3, according to numerous media reports, meaning next week's weekly prices survey almost certainly will show another large hike.

Those rapid increases are being caused by a spike in crude oil prices brought on by market uncertainty from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to AAA officials. The price of a barrel of crude oil has soared to more than $100 a barrel.

"The unstable future outlook for the oil market has caused the price for crude oil to skyrocket into triple digit territory this week," AAA New Mexico spokesman Daniel Armbruster stated in the weekly survey. "With increasing demand expected come springtime, coupled with rising prices, drivers can expect to continue to pay even higher pump prices in the days to come."

While the average price of a gallon of gas in New Mexico remains less than the national average, drivers in Farmington continue to pay considerably more for fuel than their counterparts in other parts of the state.

The price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Farmington on March 3 was $3.74, a 9 cent increase from the previous week. And by late in the day on March 3, prices already had surged again, going to $3.89 a gallon — an increase of nearly a quarter a gallon in a little more than a week.

All that puts gas prices within shouting distance of their record high from nearly 14 years ago. The record average price for the nation of $4.11 came on July 17, 2008, the same date when New Mexico hit its record average price of $4.08. Farmington's record average price of $4.15 was achieved days before that, on July 15, 2008.

Motorists in New Mexico's three other metropolitan statistical areas are seeing lower prices but similar increases. The average price in Albuquerque on March 3 was $3.58, a 12 cent jump from the previous week, while Santa Fe was next at $3.60 and Las Cruces was third at $3.61.

Average prices in all those communities, in New Mexico and across the United States are roughly $1 more than they were a year ago.

Those hoping for an end to skyrocketing gas prices have little reason for optimism. AAA officials expect prices to continue climbing as warmer weather arrives and demand increases as it traditionally does each summer. Planned production increases by OPEC+ are scheduled to be modest, perhaps leading prices in New Mexico to eclipse the $4-a-gallon threshold and even challenge those record highs from 2008.

As high as gas prices are in New Mexico, they are the 28th least expensive prices in the nation, according to AAA. The organization's weekly survey shows that seven states — California, Hawaii, Oregon, Nevada, Washington, Alaska and Illinois — already are paying more than $4 a gallon.

California, in fact, was quickly is approaching the $5 threshold with a price of $4.94 a gallon on March 3 and burst through the $5-per gallon price on March 4 according to https://gasprices.aaa.com/.

Drivers in Arkansas ($3.34) and Oklahoma ($3.36) are paying the lowest prices in the country.

Demand for gasoline rose only slightly for the week ending Feb. 25, the most recent week for which data were available, according to the federal Energy Information Administration, climbing to more than 8.7 million barrels a day from more than 8.6 million barrels a day on Feb. 18.

But that was a significant increase over the more than 7.9 million barrels a day being consumed on Feb. 26, 2021. U.S. demand bottomed out in late January and has been increasing steadily since then as concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic have receded.

