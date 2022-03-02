Calendar of events

Business After Hours, a networking event presented by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, takes place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at Major Mortgage, 5920 E. Main St., Suite A in Farmington. Call 505-325-0279.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

An opening reception for the "Nature Inside and Out" exhibition by artists Debbie Clay and Teresa Johnson will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, March 4, at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Art Gallery on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. The show remains on display through March 25. Call 505-566-3464.

Funkified performs at 8 p.m. Friday, March 4, at Tragers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

DJ Kaztro performs at 9 p.m. Friday, March 4, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Galactic Gravel Grinder bike race begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 5, in Aztec. Courses of 10, 35 and 55 miles are offered. Registration ranges from $15 to $100. Call 970-759-2126.

Nathaniel Krantz performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Todd Oliver and the Talking Dog perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 7, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $14 and $18. Call 505-599-1148 or visit fmtn.org/shows.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

An Introduction to QuickBooks workshop will be presented by facilitator Annette DiGiacomo at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at the Women's Business Center on the San Juan College campus, 5101 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-566-3715 to register.

The BLAST After-School Program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

Rosemary Meza-DesPlas will perform the spoken word show "Spandex Bodies & Identity Cheerleaders" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at the Connie Gotsch Theater on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, in celebration of International Women's Day. Free.

A value stream mapping innovation workshop presented by the New Mexico Manufacturing Extension Partnership will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, at the San Juan College Quality Center for Business, 5101 College Blvd. in Farmington. Call 505-860-9961.

Toddler Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, March 9, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.