San Juan College exhibition features work by Farmington-area landscape artists

"Nature Inside and Out" opens with a reception at 5 p.m. Friday, March 4 in the Henderson Fine Arts Center Art Gallery.

The exhibition features 23 pieces by Clay and 19 by Johnson.

It remains on display through March 25.

FARMINGTON — Art aficionados who have a taste for the outdoors after being cooped up inside all winter likely will find plenty to their liking when the gallery inside the Henderson Fine Arts Center at San Juan College opens a joint show featuring the work of two Farmington-area landscape artists this weekend.

"Nature Inside and Out" features the work of Farmington resident Debbie Clay and Aztec resident Teresa Johnson. The exhibition is a large one, as it features 23 pieces by Clay and 19 by Johnson. Both artists focus primarily on landscapes, although some of the pieces feature wildlife or still-life scenes.

Clay said the paintings she has chosen to present in the show are a mixture of old and new works. She said that while she is always looking for something new and interesting to paint, she enjoys painting bluffs and washes in particular, and spends a lot of time painting landscapes of the canyon below Angel Peak south of Bloomfield.

Clay began painting 30 years ago to help her relax from the demands of raising four daughters.

"My husband told me to just get out and go paint for an evening," she said. "It turned into a passion."

She said she was greatly influenced by Bill Hatch, an art instructor at San Juan College with whom she studied, picking up many of his techniques for depicting Native jewelry and rugs.

Even though she has been deeply committed to her work for a long time, Clay said it probably has only been in the last 10 years that she realized it had become an integral part of her identity.

"It's one of those things where you kind of transition into it and you realize you want to be an artist," she said.

That turning point for Clay came when a Dallas gallery owner discovered her work and began featuring it in her shop. That validation turned out to be just what she was looking for.

"I showed in her gallery for three years, and that's when I realized I had a chance to be an artist," Clay said.

The last two years have been an up-and-down period for her, Clay said, explaining that the COVID-19 pandemic seriously restricted the opportunities available to her to show her work and limited her visibility.

But Clay responded to the challenge by greatly enhancing her online presence, going from 300 Instagram followers at the start of the pandemic to 1,600 now.

In that respect, the pandemic may have compelled her to become more creative about how she markets her work, she conceded.

"Possibly. We'll see," she said. "It's been fun either way."

The other artist involved in the "Nature Inside and Out" exhibition, Johnson, also has been painting for close to 30 years. She pointed to a mentorship she served with Taos artist Kevin Macpherson early in her career as turning point.

"Once I took that mentorship, I was able to see I had the ability to be a professional artist," she said.

Johnson wound up throwing herself headlong into her work.

"I fell in love with it, and it became almost an obsession," she said, explaining that Denver landscape artist Jay Moore also influenced her work.

She said the most valuable lesson Macpherson taught her was the importance of learning and respecting the techniques for the basics of painting — composition, color, detail and values — regardless of what style you pursue. If you put a good foundation in place, she said, that gives you the opportunity to complete the work in your own distinct way.

"You can finish 'em any way you want," she said, repeating Macpherson's message to her. "… Without that, you can't get a really good painting."

Johnson said McPherson was an impressionist, while Moore worked in a realist style. She incorporated elements of both those approaches, landing on a personal style that reflects both schools.

As she learned under the tutelage of those two painters, Johnson said she wasn't just studying their painting techniques — she also was taking note of how they passed along their knowledge and interacted with their students. Johnson began holding informal painting sessions for her friends on a weekly basis to pass along what she had picked up and discovered she had a fondness for teaching, as well as painting.

"I learned to communicate (those lessons) to someone else," she said. "And I found that helped me reinforce and improve my own skills."

Johnson enjoyed teaching so much, in fact, that she has opened a business called the Art Connection, a studio at 404 S. Park Ave. in Aztec, where she offers adult painting classes and workshops, sells art supplies, and operates a gallery and resource library.

She envisions it as a place where serious and casual painters alike can mingle and share thoughts.

"That's why I call it the Art Connection," she said. "For people who work in areas like the computer world, I think things are much more black and white. But the arts are full of shades, no matter if you're a painter or photographer or musician. It's a place where artists can find more inspiration and be able to feed off each other."

Johnson said her vision for her business also extends to her personal style as an artist, explaining that she is fascinated with the interplay between light and shadow. The subject she is painting is almost irrelevant, she said, as long as the illumination is intriguing.

"I can get excited about anything," she said, laughing. "My whole focus is on the light. Even an old rusty trash barrel can excite me."

"Nature Inside and Out" opens with a reception at 5 p.m. on March 4 in the Henderson Fine Arts Center Art Gallery on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Call 505-566-3464. The exhibition remains on display through March 25.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.