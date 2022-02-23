Calendar of events

Wilderness guide and naturalist Chadd Drott delivers a presentation on Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep conservation at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-566-2210.

A virtual meeting on a Bureau of Land Management plan to protect much of the land around Chaco Culture National Historic Park from drilling and mining activity will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, via Zoom. To register for the meeting, visit https://blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_79HAmxoxQ-GXRVRBXl5U0w. Call 505-564-7689.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

"The Story Goes On," a behind-the-scenes show by Broadway veterans Anne Runolfsson and her daughter Tess Adams as they share tales of their work in such productions as "Victor/Victoria," "Phantom of the Opera," "Les Miserables" and more, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $14 and $18 at fmtn.org/shows or by calling 505-599-1148.

Theater Ensemble Arts presents its production of the original play "Sherlock Holmes and the Sinister Trio" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26, with a matinee set for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Connie Gotsch Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $10 for seniors and students, and $12 for adults. Call 505-326-2839.

Breezin' performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Lightning Rock Country Band performs at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

An audition workshop for children for the Four Corners Musical Theatre Company will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The workshop is designed for parents of and/or children 7 to 14 years old who are auditioning for parts in the company's production of "The Music Man" and Annie" this summer. Organizers will discuss the audition process, what roles are open, how callbacks will work, what the rehearsal schedule will look like and other pertinent information. Call 505-599-1150.

Funkified performs at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-325-8176.

Stars and Stories, a moonlight walk led by Riverside Nature Center staff members, takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the nature center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. The event will serve as an opportunity learn about winter stars, constellations and the myths they inspired. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and bring a flashlight. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Comics Justin Berkman and Peter Sers perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. The $25 cover includes dinner and the show. Call 505-566-1205.

Four Corners Armored Combat takes place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Lauter Haus Brewing Company, 1806 E. 20th St. Cover is $5. Call 505-326-2337.

The Aztec Quilting Bee will take place at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Call 505-632-8315.

An audition workshop for teens and adults for the Four Corners Musical Theatre Company will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The workshop is designed for teens and adults who are auditioning for parts in the company's summer theater shows. Organizers will discuss the audition process, what roles are open, how callbacks will work, what the rehearsal schedule will look like and other pertinent information. Call 505-599-1150.

The 23rd annual Cheese Enchilada and Red Chile Take-Out Fundraiser presented by the St. Mary's Youth Group will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at St. Mary's Parish Center, 2100 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Enchiladas are $10 a dozen, and red chile is $9 a quart.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A Farmington Action Team meeting is set for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 S. Sycamore St. Business owners, organizations and residents are invited to take part in the meetings, which are organized by the Farmington Convention & Visitors Bureau. Call 505-326-7602.

The BLAST After-School Program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

The annual Riverside Nature Center Photo Show opens at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, at the center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Toddler Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, March 2, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Jose Villareal, performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.