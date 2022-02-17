Calendar of events

A virtual tour of the Connelly Hospitality House in Farmington will be presented at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, via Zoom and Facebook Live. Visit sanjuanmedicalfoundation.com or call 505-609-6813.

Author and historian Dwight Pitcaithley delivers a presentation on the causes of the Civil War at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Bloomfield Cultural Center, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-2840.

The Reel Readers series continues at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a free screening of "Every Day." Visitors are invited to bring a takeout dinner, enjoy the movie and take part in a discussion of the film and the book by David Levithan afterward. Visit infoway.org or call 505-566-2204.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

The AstroFriday series at the San Juan College Planetarium continues with a presentation of "IBEX: Search for the Edge of the Solar System" at 6:30, 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at the Planetarium on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. There is limited seating or each showing, and admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. Free. A free public stargaze with telescopes will follow at 8:30 p.m., weather permitting. Call 505-566-3361.

Theater Ensemble Arts presents its production of the original play "Sherlock Holmes and the Sinister Trio" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, and Saturday, Feb. 19, with additional shows planned next weekend, at the Connie Gotsch Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $10 for seniors and students, and $12 for adults. Call 505-326-2839.

The Shane Wallin Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, and Saturday, Feb. 19, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

A Ropes and Knots workshop will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Dancing with Your Farmington Stars, a production of the Utah Ballroom Dance Company, takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. This year's competition features Linda Rodgers, Tom Taylor, Ryan Hanson, Sugar Singleton, Shane Ferrari and Michelle Meyering. Tickets are $14 and $18 at the Civic Center box office. They also can be purchased online at fmtn.org/shows or by phone at 505-599-1148.

An evening of stand-up comedy featuring Manny Hernandez,, Jill Carlson,, Brian Nystrom,, Jadrien Long, and Emma Z, takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

The San Juan Symphony continues its 36th season with a performance of its "Perpetual Motion" program at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, in the Henderson Performing Arts Center Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets range from $8 to $90. They can be purchased at the door or online at sanjuansymphony.org/events. Masks are required.

Rob Webster, performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106, in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

Theater Ensemble Arts will hold open auditions for its upcoming production of "The Red Velvet Cake Wars" at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, and at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the TEA Scene Shop, 818 W. Arrington St. in Farmington. The play calls for four men and eight women between the ages of 18 and 100. Everyone is welcome, regardless of experience, and the auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Call 505-326-2839.

The Ten Tenors perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington. Tickets are $30 and $34. They can be purchased at the Civic Center box office, online at fmtn.org/shows or by phone at 505-599-1148.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The BLAST After-School Program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

Toddler Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Feb. 23, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Bureau of Land Management will hold public meetings regarding the proposed withdrawal of public lands surrounding Chaco Culture National Historic Park for mining and mineral leasing at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at the Henderson Fine Arts Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Call 505-564-7689.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

