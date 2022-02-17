Overnight storm brings much-needed precipitation to San Juan County

FARMINGTON — Just days after basking in the comparative warmth of 60-degree temperatures, residents of San Juan County got a reminder that winter isn't over yet when they woke up on Feb. 17 to a blanket of snow.

The overnight storm left snowfall totals ranging from 2.9 inches in Farmington to 1.5 inches in Bloomfield and Navajo Dam, according to the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque. Aztec reported 2 inches.

The weather caused the Bloomfield School District to cancel classes for the day. No cancellations, delays or remote learning plans were announced for the Farmington or Aztec districts, or for the Central Consolidated School District.

Other areas of the state also saw a fair amount of snow, according to the weather service. Reports from the Santa Fe area ranged from 3 to 6 inches, while Albuquerque reported 2.1 inches, and Gallup reported 2.5 inches. Chama registered 3 inches, Los Alamos had 4 inches and Angel Fire got 1 inch.

The storm was a welcome change for Farmington, where relatively warm and sunny weather has prevailed for most of February. The city saw high temperatures of 60-plus degrees on Feb. 11, Feb. 14 and Feb. 15, which were well above normal, and precipitation has been anemic so far in 2022, totaling only 0.27 inches before this week's storm.

But the moisture from this system should help Farmington approach or even eclipse its normal year-to-date total of 0.36 inches, once it is added in.

Additional precipitation could be on the way, according to the weather service forecast.

Conditions are expected to dry out and warm up for the weekend, with temperatures rebounding into the 50s. But another disturbance could roll through the area on Monday, when a chance of showers or even snow returns. Conditions are expected to turn breezy by the middle of next week, with strong winds and much colder temperatures forecast on Feb. 23.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.