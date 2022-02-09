Calendar of events

A virtual presentation on "Southwest Tribal Adornment and Trade History of the Four Corners" by Venaya J. Yazzie will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at San Juan College. The presentation will focus on how Navajo, Apache, Ute and Pueblo people have used jewelry as a means of perpetuating culture and can be viewed at https://sanjuancollege-edu.zoom.us/j/98601136605. Email nac@sanjuancollege.edu for more information.

A virtual Hawk Tank workshop on "Mentor Program Overview for Mentees" will be presented at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at https://fortlewis.zoom.us/j/5829222508. All San Juan College, Fort Lewis College and high school students are invited to take part, as are community members and alumni.

The Romance Readers discussion group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Call 505-599-1276 or visit infoway.org.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Focus on Farmington, a free, monthly coffee gathering presented by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, takes place at 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn St. in Farmington. Call 505-325-0279.

A Valentine's lunch takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. Lunch is $3 for those 60 and older and $6 for those younger than 60. Call 505-599-1380.

A New Mexico Wilderness Alliance outreach event will take place at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the Rambler Taproom, 5100 E. Main St., Suite 109, in Farmington. Visitors will be invited to learn about the organization's work and volunteer opportunities.

Family Bingo and Pizza Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. Admission is $5, and registration is required at fmtn.org/WebTrac under the Cultural & Special Events header. Call 505-599-1184.

Breezin' performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Stillwater performs at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The second annual San Juan Basin Ice Bowl, a sanctioned C tier disc golf event, will take place at disc golf courses throughout San Juan County from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. Proceeds raised from the event will support the ECHO food bank. Registration ranges from $35 to $75. Call 970-596-4685.

Earth Science Day will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Visitors can have their fossil and mineral finds identified by experts and go on a tour of an oil and gas well. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Dance Night will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. The event features dancing to the music of Otis and the Rhythm. Admission is $3. Call 505-599-1380.

The annual Daddy-Daughter Ball takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $10, and registration can be conducted online at fmtn.org/WebTrac under the Sycamore Park Tickets header. Call 505-566-2480.

A singles awareness party with live music by Cody Burch will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. The event includes giveaways and door prizes.

A Valentine Craft Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event features more than 50 vendors. Free. Call 505-592-6666.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The BLAST After-School Program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

Toddler Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.