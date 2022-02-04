San Juan College offers free training program for future Aztec schools substitute teachers

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — A free training program designed to provide participants with the skills they need to serve as substitute teachers in the Aztec Municipal School District will be offered by San Juan College on several occasions over the next month.

The training program is offered by the San Juan College Center for Workforce Development and aims to educate participants about the roles and responsibilities of substitute teachers.

The program will be led by an experienced teacher who will offer tips on how to prepare and execute lesson plans, and provide strategies related to good classroom management, according to a news release.

College program offers chance to network

Those taking part in the course will have the chance to network with other educators and begin work as a substitute teacher after the first two days of training, the press release states.

The training will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 7-8. It also will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 12, Feb. 19, Feb. 26 and March 5.

The program is funded by a grant from Ready NM and is free to participants. To register, visit sanjuancollege.edu/cwdcourses or call 505-566-4208.

State moves to mitigate teacher shortage

New Mexico has a shortage of licensed substitute teachers and has launched an initiative called Supporting Teachers and Families that encourages National Guard members and state workers to volunteer to fill those roles.

As part of that effort, the New Mexico Public Education Department on Jan. 19 also waived the $50 application fee for new or renewing substitute teachers and educational assistants, according to a news release from that agency.

Since that time, the department has received 559 applications for substitute teaching licenses and issued 266 of them, the press release states.

Department officials also announced on Feb. 1 they are waiving all fees for license applications and background checks for a variety of school jobs.

"New Mexico needs teachers and educational assistants and counselors and school nurses," Secretary of Education-designate Kurt Steinhaus stated. "By waiving the fee to get of these licenses, we hope to send a message loud and clear that we want you and need you."

Support local journalism with a digital subscription.