Calendar of events

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Stillwater performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 5 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The O Shi Hearts Valentine's Arts and Crafts Sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Farmington Indian Center, 100 W. Elm St. Free. Call 505-599-1524.

The Winter Bird Walk takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A hiring event presented by the City of Farmington will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7 and Tuesday, Feb. 8 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Representatives of a number of departments and divisions will be on hand to answer questions, including parks operations, the Civic Center, aquatics, the Farmington Regional Animal Shelter, the Farmington Indian Center, Pinon Hills Golf Course, the Farmington Recreation Center, the Farmington Fire Department and the alternative response unit. To see a full list of openings, visit cofjobs.com.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The BLAST After-School Program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

The Queen's Cartoonists perform music from more than 100 years of animation at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $14 and $18. Visit fmtn.org or call 505-599-1148.

Toddler Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Feb. 9 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.