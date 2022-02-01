Male inmate being held at San Juan County jail dies after three weeks of hospital treatment

Frankie Jacquez, 54, died on Jan. 26 at San Juan Regional Medical Center while being held at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

Jacquez's death is not being investigated as a suspicious death by law enforcement.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man being held at the county jail died in late January after seeking medical treatment for three weeks at a Farmington hospital.

Frankie Jacquez, 54, died on Jan. 26 at San Juan Regional Medical Center while being held at the San Juan Adult Detention Center, according to San Juan County government spokesperson Devin Neeley.

Jacquez's death was listed in court documents tied to his felony drug conviction from 2019. His jail booking card filed on Jan. 27 listed the defendant as deceased.

He requested to be transferred to the hospital on Jan. 3 and was transported that day, according to Neeley.

The county could not release medical information tied to Jacquez’s transfer or death, citing privacy laws.

Neeley said the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is not treating Jacquez's death as a suspicious death and won't be investigating it as he died at the hospital.

Jacquez was booked into the county jail on Oct. 15, after a bench warrant was issued for his arrest nearly two years earlier on Oct. 31, 2019.

The defendant was accused at the time of violating his probation on a possession of a controlled substance conviction from April 2019.

Jacquez failed to report to his probation/parole officer on Oct. 4, 2019 and couldn’t be located afterward by the parole office.

He was given a one year, four month and 17-day sentence to the New Mexico Department of Corrections during a Dec. 23 court hearing in Aztec District Court, according to court documents.

Jacquez was awaiting transfer into the state prison system at the time of his death.

His death is the third death since August the Daily Times has reported.

Ramona Bitsilly, 39, of Farmington, died on Aug. 22 and Jon Dayish, 40, of Farmington, died on Sept. 20.

County officials said Bitsilly and Dayish both died of medical emergencies, according to The Daily Times archives.

Investigators previously said there was nothing to suggest that either Dayish or Bitsilly’s deaths were caused by any suspicious activity.

