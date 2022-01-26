Calendar of events

A Hawk Tank information kickoff session will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, in the Suns Room 1091 on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The meeting is open to anyone interested in learning more about the Hawk Tank business competition at the college.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

A trivia contest will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. Registration is $20 per four-person team, and each team must include two people older than 50. Registration is limited to eight teams. A cash prize of $250 goes to the winners, and pizza and tea will be available to all contestants. Call 505-566-2256.

The AstroFriday series at San Juan College continues with a presentation of the program "Navajo Skies" at 6:30, 7:15 and 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, in the Planetarium on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Weather permitting, free public stargaze with telescopes will take place afterward in the courtyard. Call 505-566-3361.

Jokers Wild performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, and Saturday, Jan. 29, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Breezin' performs at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

The Heather McGaughey Four Corners Theatre Academy kicks off its youth musical theater classes at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Students must be 7 to 18 years old. The cost is $25 a month for the 13- to 16-week sessions. Call 505-599-1150 to register.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A Farmington Action Team meeting will take place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, in the Merrion Room at the School of Energy on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Call 505-326-7602.

The BLAST After-School Program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 1, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

Toddler Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Feb. 2, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.