Illness leads to postponement of premiere of 'The Spirit Coalescent'

FARMINGTON — An original production featuring music, dance, spoken word and multimedia art that was supposed to have made its premiere this weekend on the Farmington Civic Center stage has been postponed until spring, according to one of its creators.

"The Spirit Coalescent" had been scheduled to be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30 at the Civic Center. But Delbert Anderson, the leader of the Delbert Anderson Trio, the jazz group that composed the score for the production and that is performing the music, said Jan. 24 one of the artists involved in the show has become ill, leading to the postponement.

Anderson said the dates will be rescheduled in the spring, perhaps in April.

The show was conceived by Anderson and bandmate Nicholas Lucero, the drummer for the Delbert Anderson Trio. It consists of original music by their band, poetry by James Pokootas, dance by Maura Garcia, and multimedia landscape art by photographer Patrick Hazen and painter Karen Ellsbury.

The show has been described by its creators as a production that explores the bond between the human experience and nature.

A sneak preview of the production was presented in August at the Civic Center, but this weekend's shows were supposed to be the first time the show was performed as a finished product. Now those plans have been pushed back at least three months.

Anderson has said once the show is performed in Farmington, plans call for taking it on the road for performances across the country. He said the performers associated with the show hope to tour with it for two or three years.

