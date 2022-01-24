Application deadline approaches for business accelerator program

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON —A Durango, Colorado-based organization is encouraging small businesses throughout the Four Corners to apply for its annual business accelerator program that offers help to firms looking to take their venture to a new level.

The 2022 Southwest Colorado Accelerator Program for Entrepreneurs (SCAPE) is accepting applications through Jan. 31. The six-month program is designed to prepare companies for expansion, and the focus is on applicants with ventures that will be marketed outside the area while the company itself remains headquartered in the Four Corners region, according to a press release.

This will be the ninth cohort of businesses to go through the program. SCAPE works with start-up ventures as well as established companies to maximize product development and marketing efforts, while also providing them with assistance in the fields of operation and finance. Participants will need to plan on attending four hours a week of education sessions as part of the program.

Companies accepted for participation in the program work with a network of mentors, internal staff members, fellow entrepreneurs and local investors, according to the press release. The SCAPE website states that participants have access to office space, Internet service, meeting rooms, digital equipment, a private resource library and more. They also will be eligible to receive small investments that go toward development of their business.

According to the website, 43 companies in the Four Corners have been launched or grown through the program.

Any business located in San Juan County is eligible to apply for the program, as well as those located in Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma and San Juan counties in Colorado. SCAPE representatives have been visiting communities in those counties throughout January to promote the program.

To apply for the program, visit www.goscape.org/apply. To learn more about SCAPE, call 970-317-0880.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription.