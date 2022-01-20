Woman killed in rollover vehicle crash near Navajo Lake State Park

FARMINGTON — A Bloomfield woman was killed in a crash last week near Navajo Lake State Park just across the county line in Rio Arriba County.

Joann Kay Alter, 46, was killed in a Jan. 15 vehicle crash along State Road 539 near mile marker 5, according to a New Mexico State Police news release.

Law enforcement was dispatched around 6:58 a.m. on Jan. 15 to the scene of a fatal vehicle rollover crash.

The initial investigation shows a 2001 Ford Ranger pickup truck occupied by Alter and a 29-year-old Farmington man was traveling southbound on State Road 539.

The man was not identified in a news release.

The vehicle left the roadway, rolled down a rocky hillside and both occupants were ejected from the truck.

It is unknown why the vehicle left the roadway, according to state police.

The man has been treated and released from San Juan Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The New Mexico State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

"Seat belts appear to have not been properly used by both occupants," the State Police news release said.

