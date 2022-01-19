Calendar of events

The Reel Readers series at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., continues with a free screening of "News of the World" at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, in the Multipurpose Room. Visitors are invited to bring a take-out dinner and watch the film, then join a discussion of the movie and the book afterward. Call 505-566-2210 or visit infoway.org.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

A workshop on accessing state business services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, in Room 5017 of the San Juan College Quality Center for Business, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Participants can register online at https://nmsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/13349 or call 505-860-9961.

The Friends of the Riverside Nature Center annual meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. The meeting is open to all members and others. The event includes a simple supper, election of officers, and news about the facility's activities and plans. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Groupo Ritmo performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21 and Saturday, Jan. 22, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Dennis Yazzie and the Night Breeze Band perform at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, and Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Making Tracks, an organized walk through Animas and Berg parks with members of the Riverside Nature Center staff to check out wildlife tracks, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, beginning at the center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A live Native music showcase presented by James Junes Productions will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event includes performances by Levi Plater, Billy Crawley, Sage Bond and Jalen Junes. Tickets are $18 at fmtn.org/shows or 505-599-1148.

Hypnotic comic Rusty Z performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at StingRays at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568. Tickets are $25 for dinner and the show. Call 505-566-1205.

Girls Night Out, a male dance revue, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Lauter Haus Brewing Company, 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Tickets are $22 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 505-326-2337.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The BLAST After-School Program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

Toddler Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A genealogy workshop takes place at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Call 505-599-1276 or visit infoway.org.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

The Bottoms Up Comedy Tour will make a stop at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Tickets are $20. Call 505-278-8568.

