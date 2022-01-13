Calendar of events

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

A Focus on Farmington coffee gathering presented by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce will take place at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at the HEart Gallery, 307 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Everyone is welcome. Call 505-325-0279.

Family Fun Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. The event features games, party food and door prizes. Admission is $5. Call 505-599-1184.

The Isidoro Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, and Saturday, Jan. 15, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Lightning Rock Country Band performs at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 and Saturday, Jan. 15 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

A Moonlight Walk with the staff will be offered at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. Participants should come dressed appropriately for a 2-mile walk to observer nocturnal animals. Free. No pets, and children should be old enough to understand walking quietly. Call 505-599-1422.

The Four Corners Day of Service honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, beginning in the parking lot of the First Presbyterian Church, 865 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington. To volunteer for a project, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-four-corners-annual-martin-luther-king-jr-mlk-day-of-service-tickets-228084626257.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The BLAST After-School Program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

Toddler Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

