County Road 5500 bridge will be closed for 12 hours on Jan. 11

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Another closure of County Road 5500 is planned for this week as workers prepare to put in place new girders to support half a new bridge that is being built over the San Juan River.

The closure will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, according to San Juan County officials.

Drivers who use that section of the road on a regular basis are advised to find an alternative route, as no traffic will be allowed to cross the bridge while the work is being done.

If the work is completed in a shorter-than-expected period, county officials say it will be reopened ahead of schedule, and motorists will be alerted of its availability via the county's social media accounts.

The work is part of a nearly $7.4 million project to replace the old bridge across the river, which had grown decrepit and presented a growing list of safety concerns. Work on the replacement bridge began in June 2021 and is expected to be finished this spring.

The Albuquerque-based Kiewit New Mexico Co. is serving as the general contractor for the project and is rebuilding the bridge one lane at a time to keep it open to traffic. The road also was closed for short periods of time in September and October.

