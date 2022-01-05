Calendar of events

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Stillwater performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, and Saturday, Jan. 8 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Julie and the Boyz perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, and Saturday, Jan. 8, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The New Year's Mandala: A Gift for Our Wildlife will be created from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Call 505-599-1422.

The Sharpe Family Singers perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $20 and $24. They can be purchased online at fmtn.org/shows, by phone at 505-599-1148 or in person at the civic center box office.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The SCAPE Four Corners Business Accelerator Program will present a free lunch and presentation at noon Tuesday, Jan. 11, in the Zia Room on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Participants will learn how to be connected to mentors, receive technical assistance and gain access to funding to help their start-up business grow. RSVP at sanjuancollege.edu/scape/.

The BLAST After-School Program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

The Choir of Man performs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $22 and $28. They can be purchased online at fmtn.org/shows, by phone at 505-599-1148 or in person at the civic center box office.

Toddler Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

