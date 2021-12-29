Calendar of events

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

A Happy Noon Year! celebration takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. The event includes family-friendly activities, a countdown and balloon drop, and cake and punch. Free. Call 505-599-1174.

Breezin' performs at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

The Totally '90s New Year's Eve party with karaoke and a "best dressed" contest will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

A New Year's Eve party takes place from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31 at the Northern Edge Casino, 2732 Navajo Route 36 in Farmington. The event includes best-dressed contests, DJ E.S.S. and a balloon drop. Call 505-960-7000.

The Native Journey Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Farmington Action Team, a project of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce to help plan the future of the city, will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Call 505-326-7602.

The BLAST After-School Program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

Toddler Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Jan. 5 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 5 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

