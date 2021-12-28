Farmington Museum will celebrate new year 12 hours early with family-friendly event

FARMINGTON — Families eager to get a jump on celebrating the new year are invited to visit the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park on Friday, Dec. 31 for the institution's Happy Noon Year! event.

The celebration takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the museum, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington and is highlighted by a countdown and balloon drop at noon. The celebration, now in its fifth year, used to be held at the E3 Children's Museum & Science Center, but has been moved to the Farmington Museum after being cancelled last year because of COVID-19, according to education director Cherie Powell.

Powell said the event will feature activities for people of all ages, including stations where participants can decorate hats, make votive candles, and decorate party blowers and a countdown clock. Hundreds of balloons will be dropped from the ceiling at noon after a countdown, and Powell said some of the balloons will feature prizes.

"It does get a little loud when we do the balloon drop because the kids love breaking the balloons," she said.

Powell said the event traditionally has attracted up to 200 people, and she anticipates it will draw a good crowd again this year.

"Hopefully, everyone will be really excited to see that it's back," she said.

After the balloon drop, cake and sparkly punch will be served.

Admission is free. Call 505-599-1174 for more information.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.