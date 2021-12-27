County task force investigating Dec. 26 fatal fire off state highway 574

FARMINGTON — One person died in a fire on Dec. 26 in a camping trailer located near the New Mexico and Colorado state lines.

San Juan County Fire & Rescue was dispatched around 3 a.m. on Dec. 26 to a camp trailer north of New Mexico Highway 574, near County Road 1300, according to a fire department news release.

The agency was notified by dispatch of multiple reports of an RV that was on fire.

Three county fire districts responded to the call, finding an RV trailer engulfed in flames. Firefighters found an unidentified occupant while fighting the blaze.

County fire officials did not disclose any details about the deceased occupant of the RV trailer, stating the name of the resident is not being released yet.

The San Juan County Joint Fire & Explosion Investigation Task Force and the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office are handling the investigation.

There appeared to be no sign of foul play with the fatal fire, according to the news release.

The most recent fatal fire San Juan County Fire & Rescue responded to was on the afternoon of Oct. 7.

Firefighters were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 to New Mexico Highway 511, in the area of County Road 4050 near Navajo Lake State Park, according to The Daily Times archives.

The fire burned the interior of a residence and had burned itself out but not before killing an unidentified occupant.

A family member who checked in on the occupant daily found the body. There appeared to be no sign of foul play in that fire, either, according to fire officials.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

