Calendar of events

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Fenders II performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Aztec Community Christmas Dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25 at the Aztec Senior Community Center, 201 W. Chaco St., with only drive-thru and delivery options available. Free, but donations accepted. Call 505-402-1072 or 757-663-0222 to schedule delivery.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The BLAST After-School Program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

Toddler Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Dec. 29 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.