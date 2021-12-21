Dozens of pets find new home through Farmington Regional Animal Shelter adoption event

FARMINGTON — A low-cost animal adoption event held by the Farmington Regional Animal Shelter over the last two weeks was a considerable success, with 160 animals finding a new home in time for the holidays.

The event ran from Dec. 6-18 and was sponsored by the BISSELL Pet Foundation at more than 230 shelters in the U.S. and Canada. Pets at the Farmington shelter were available for adoption for just $20.

Stacie Voss, the animal welfare director at the shelter, said 77 cats, 79 dogs, three guinea pigs and one rabbit were adopted by local residents during the event. Those numbers far exceeded the totals from another low-cost adoption event the shelter held in May, when 55 dogs, 21 cats and a rabbit were adopted.

"It was great," Voss said of the event. "We weren't overwhelmingly busy, but we were steady busy the whole time, which is good for us. Of course, we still have animals that need a home."

As of Dec. 21, the shelter still had 11 cats and 33 dogs available for adoption, so the facility was far from empty, Voss said, adding that even more animals were being prepared for the adoption program.

But the shelter had been experiencing crowded conditions and staffing issues before the event, she said, and the chance to lower the animal population, even for a short while, will give her workers the chance to catch their breath and perhaps do a little cleaning.

The Farmington shelter has worked with the BISSELL foundation several times on low-cost or free pet adoption events, and Voss said she has been very pleased with the results.

"They do great work, and it makes it easy on us," she said. " … It's been a great partnership."

Most of the folks who took home an animal from the most recent event weren't necessarily looking for a holiday pet, she said, but the timing didn't hurt.

"I think some of those people were going to be home more for the holidays, so the timing worked out well for some people," she said.

Voss said she expects the pet population at the shelter to rebound quickly, noting there is a waiting list for people who wish to surrender a pet. She said the facility still has several long-term dogs awaiting adoption.

"We're still looking for homes for some really special animals," she said.

The shelter is located at 133 Browning Parkway in Farmington. Call 505-599-1098 for information about adopting an animal.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.