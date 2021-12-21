San Juan Regional Medical Center launches online scheduling system for visitors

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Officials at the San Juan Regional Medical Center have adopted an online scheduling system for visitors to use before they come to the hospital to visit a patient.

The hospital is allowing limited visitation for respiratory and nonrespiratory COVID-19-positive patients, with one healthy support person allowed per day during visiting hours, which run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. But all visits with COVID-positive patients must be scheduled in advance and are limited to one hour, according to a news release issued by hospital officials.

Visits can be scheduled online at www.sanjuanregional.com/schedule-appointment. Visitors who do not have access to a computer can schedule a visit by calling 505-609-6949.

All visitors, or support persons, must be age 18 or older, and the support person will be required to pass a health screening and wear a mask at all times, according to the news release. No valves, gators or bandanas are allowed.

Support persons also will be required to practice proper hand hygiene. Visitors of COVID patients will receive education and training on wearing appropriate personal protective equipment, which includes a gown and special type of mask to protect them during their visit. They will be escorted to patient rooms.

The hospital's policy also requires that support persons remain in the patient's room, except for bathroom and meal breaks, according to the release. Visitors who leave the hospital will be subject to rescreening upon re-entry.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription.