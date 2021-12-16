Calendar of events

The Bloomfield Public Library Book Club meets at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at the library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield, to discuss "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI." Call 505-632-8315.

The Tooh Haltsooi Community Christmas event takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16. in the parking lot of the Sheep Spring Chapter house in Sheep Springs. The walk-and-stroll event features gifts for kids, healthy snacks, hot chocolate, hats, gloves, socks, quilts, materials for quilt makers and special gifts for families from the ECHO Food Bank and Navajo Baptist Church. Visitors are asked to follow all guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Rock n Roll Christmas Parade presented by the Shiprock Chapter takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at the Shiprock Shopping Center. Call 505-368-1125 to register. Spectators are asked to remain in their vehicles.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16. at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

A Holi-Spectacular Drag Show will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16. in the Sun Lounge above Mary's Kitchen on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event is free and open to all ages.

A Christmas lunch is planned for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. Drive-thru meals will be served from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and dine-in meals will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $3 for those more than 60 years old, $6 for those 59 and younger. Call 505-599-1380.

A Native Holiday Market will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. at the Native American Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. More than 70 vendors will be offering handmade items beadwork, jewelry and pottery to ornaments, apparel and holiday gifts. Free. Call 505-566-3321.

The Miracle on Murray Street lights display takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. at The Bridge at Farmington, 1091 W. Murray Drive. Free. Hot chocolate and candy canes will be delivered to the car doors of visitors. Call 505-324-6200.

The San Juan College African Drumming Ensemble, led by Teun Fetz, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. in the Connie Gotsch Theatre on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd in Farmington. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students and seniors. They can be purchased in person at the San Juan College Bookstore and at the door or online by visiting sanjuancollege.edu, then clicking on the "Events" header. Local music students may attend for free by presenting a student ID at the door and stating the name of their school and music teacher. Call 505-566-3386.

"The Nutcracker" will be performed by students at the Mann Dance Academy at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 and 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $14 for adults, and $12 for children and seniors. Call 505-564-3845.

The Silver Country Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. and Saturday, Dec. 18. at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Nathaniel Krantz performs at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

The Audubon Christmas Bird Count will be conducted from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. The count is part of a worldwide census conducted each year during the holidays. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

"The Christmas Spectacular" will be performed by students at the Mann Dance Academy at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $14 for adults, and $12 for children and seniors. Call 505-564-3845.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21. at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The BLAST After-School Program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21. at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

"A Christmas Carol" will be performed by the nationally touring company of Perseverance Productions at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21. at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $12 and $18 at fmtn.org/events. Call 505-599-1148.

Toddler Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22. at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A winter solstice observance will be held at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22. at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Visitors are invited to watch as the sunlight frames the winter solstice marker in the library rotunda. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1270.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Dec. 22. at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22. at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

A live, drive-thru Navajo Nativity scene will be presented from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22. at the Four Corners Home for Children, 2103 W. Main St. in Farmington. Free with donations of cash and/or canned goods. Call 505-325-0255.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22. at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

