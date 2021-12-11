Public input sought on bicycle use plan at Aztec Ruins National Monument

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Officials with the National Park Service are seeking the public's input on a plan on that would allow continued bicycle usage on a trail connecting Aztec Ruins National Monument with the bridge over the Animas River in Aztec.

Park service officials stated in a news release that the purpose of the plan is to continue to allow bicycle use on the Old Spanish Historic Trail that leads to the visitors center at Aztec Ruins so that visitors, park employees and residents can have multimodal access between the park and the town of Aztec.

The plan can be seen on the Park Service's planning, environment and public comment website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov.

Members of the public can provide comment on the plan by posting a comment on the website; sending a letter to 725 Ruins Road, Aztec, NM 87410; calling the park directly at 505-636-6961 or sending an email to azru_information@nps.gov.

All comments must be received by Dec. 27.

The park is located at 725 Ruins Road in Aztec. The park and the Visitor Center are both open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the winter months and admission is free. The park will be closed on Dec. 25 and on Jan. 1, 2022.

"Masks are required for everyone, regardless of location or vaccination status, in all NPS buildings, crowded outdoor spaces, and all forms of enclosed public transportation," the park's website states.

