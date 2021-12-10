Build your own gingerbread house as part of Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity fundraiser

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County-based nonprofit organization that builds affordable housing for people living in difficult circumstances is holding a holiday themed fundraiser in which participants are challenged to build miniature houses of their own.

Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity is holding its gingerbread house-making contest this month, with participants required to register by Thursday, Dec. 16 at habitatsanjuan@gmail.com. Those who do so are eligible to receive a house-building kit they can pick up at the Habitat Store at 1915 E. Murray Drive in Farmington.

The kits are free to anyone who registers, but the organization suggests that entrants make a donation of $15 in the category of individuals or $25 for businesses or groups.

Entrants can use the free kits that are provided by Habitat or use their own materials.

Those who enter the contest are encouraged to photograph their creation and email an image to the organization. Photos of the entries will be posted on the group's social media accounts between Dec. 15 and Dec. 30, and winners will be announced on New Year's Eve.

The first-place winner will receive a $75 gift certificate to Brown's Shoe Fit Co. in Farmington, while the second-place prize is a $20 gift certificate to the Three Rivers Brewery. The third-place prize is a $10 gift certificate to the Three Rivers Brewery.

Habitat officials said in a news release that the purpose of the contest is to raise money for construction of the organization's new home, which will be its 13th in San Juan County.

The group recently announced that Farmington resident Carlla Lobato and her three children will move into the planned three-bedroom house, which will be constructed on Crouch Mesa close to four other Habitat homes that have been built there.

Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity typically builds one new home each year in San Juan County. Construction is due to begin in the spring of 2022, and the organization recently received a $15,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Builds program to help cover the costs of the project.

Visit tresrioshabitat.com for more information.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.