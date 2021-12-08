Calendar of events

Santa in the Park, featuring pictures with Santa, a cookie walk and refreshments, will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Bloomfield Cultural Center, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Author James McGrath Morris discusses his new book "Tony Hillerman: A Life" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Visit infoway.org or call 505-599-1276.

The Kirtland Community Christmas Event takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the San Juan College West campus on County Road 6500 in Kirtland. The free, drive-thru event features luminarias, a Nativity scene, a tree lighting, treats, music and more. Call 505-592-2215.

Dave Mensch performs at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. No cover. Call 505-436-2657.

The San Juan College Symphonic Band will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $8 for adults, and $6 for seniors and students. They can be purchased online at sanjuancollege.edu under the "Events" header, or in person at the San Juan College Bookstore or at the door. Call 505-566-3386.

Julie and the Boyz perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 11, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Morning with Santa, a pancake breakfast, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online at https://registerc.parksreconline.com/wbwsc/farmington.wsc/wbsplash.html?wbp=1. Call 505-566-2480.

Aztec Sparkles, a community holiday event, takes place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at locations throughout downtown Aztec. The schedule includes the Santa Dash 5k and 10k, ceramic painting, a carnival, hay rides, live music, face painting, refreshments, a costume contest, a parade and a community tree lighting. Call 505-334-7600.

A bird walk takes place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants should dress for the weather and be prepared for an approximate 2-mile walk through the park. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A Christmas Block Party will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at RiverStone Church, 803 Monterey Ave. in Farmington. The free event includes hay rides, carols, a cakewalk, refreshments and more. Call 505-327-0363.

Dave Mensch performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. No cover. Call 505-325-8176.

The a capella group Naturally 7 performs a concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. in Farmington. Tickets are $24 and $28, and can be purchased online at fmtn.org/events or by phone at 505-599-1148.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A career hiring fair for the San Juan County Adult Detention Center will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the San Juan County Administration Building, 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec. Call 505-334-4522.

The BLAST After-School Program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

The Bar-D Wranglers perform a holiday show at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $14 and $18 and can be purchased online at fmtn.org/events or by phone at 505-599-1148.

Toddler Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. The subject is NASA. No registration is required, and snacks will be provided. Call 505-599-1276 or visit infoway.org.

Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

