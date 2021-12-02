Farmington Regional Animal Shelter holding low-cost adoption event for holidays

FARMINGTON — Animal lovers who are looking for a little extra companionship during the holidays will have the chance to acquire a pet at a reduced cost when the Farmington Regional Animal Shelter holds a low-cost adoption event Dec. 6-18.

The event is sponsored by the BISSELL Pet Foundation and is taking place at more than 230 shelters across the U.S. and Canada, according to a news release from the organization. Adoption fees at the Farmington Regional Animal Shelter will be reduced to $20 for all animals, according to animal welfare director Stacie Voss.

This will be the second time this year the shelter has participated in a low-cost adoption event underwritten by the BISSELL Pet Foundation. Another event was held in May, when adoption fees for all pets were reduced to $5. That resulted in 55 dogs, 21 cats and a rabbit finding a new home.

Voss is optimistic this event will be just as successful, even though fees are a little higher this time.

"We've done other (low-cost adoption events) in the past around this time of year, and I think a lot of people want animals to have a home for the holidays," she said. " … We're very hopeful that especially some of our long-term dogs will find a place to land. We're really hopeful we'll see a lot of adoptions."

Voss said as of Dec. 2, the shelter had more than 50 cats that would be available for adoption and 65 to 70 dogs.

She noted that crowding is an issue at the shelter, even though the number of surrendered animals at the institution remains relatively low compared to pre-pandemic numbers.

"It's kind of a complicated issue," she said, explaining that while the shelter's intake numbers are lower, part of that has to do with the fact that animals may only be surrendered by appointment, and there is a waiting list of owners wishing to do so.

She also said that many of the shelter's partner institutions around the region that usually accept animal transfers from Farmington are experiencing staffing issues, and that has resulted in fewer animals being moved out of the local shelter.

The bottom line is that the pet population at the Farmington shelter has been growing, straining the institution's space and resources, Voss said.

"Adoptions are good, but they can't keep up with the amount of animals we have," she said.

Those interested in adopting a pet during the event beginning Monday, Dec. 6, do not need to make an appointment to visit the shelter, 133 Browning Parkway, which is open from noon to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Adopters are limited to one dog and up to two cats.

Call 505-599-1098 for more information about the low-cost adoption event.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.