Calendar of events

The Festival of Trees returns to downtown Farmington on Thursday, Dec. 2, and continues through Dec. 12 at businesses along Main Street. Shoppers may purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a decorated tree during a virtual drawing on the event's closing day. Call 505-427-9399.

The Farmington Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, on the lawn at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Free.

The Farmington Christmas Parade, presented by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, along Main Street in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-0279.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

The Joker and Jester Comedy Tour starring Tony Dijamco and Jake Daniels comes to Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington, at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. Cover is $10. Call 505-278-8568.

The Focus on Farmington coffee session will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the Artifacts Gallery, 302 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-0279.

Riverglo, presented by the River Reach Foundation, takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, in Berg Park, 400 Scott Ave. in Farmington. The event includes live music, refreshments, a Nativity scene, Santa Claus, the Grinch and thousands of luminarias. Free. Call 505-716-4405.

The San Juan College Jazz Ensembles Concert takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, in the Connie Gotsch Theatre on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event features performances by the San Juan College Big Band and the San Juan College Jazz Combo. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students and seniors. They can be purchased online at sanjuancollege.edu under the "Events" header, at the San Juan College Bookstore or at the door. Masks are required. Call 505-566-3386.

Dennis Yazzie and the Night Breeze perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Salmon Ruins Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Admission is $1, free for children 12 and younger. Call 505-632-2013.

Jingle and Mingle, a free holiday open house event featuring games, refreshments and holiday characters, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. Call 505-599-1184.

A workshop in which participants can learn to make simple bird feeders takes place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. The cost is $1. Call 505-599-1422.

The San Juan College Luminarias will be on display from 5 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Thousands of luminarias will be displayed on sidewalks, rooftops and in parking lots and courtyards. Walkers can begin the route at 5 p.m., while the driving route opens at 6 p.m. Drivers will enter the campus from Sunrise Parkway and are asked to turn off their headlights as they drive through the display. Free. Call 505-326-3403.

The AstroSaturday Luminaria Stargaze will take place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, outside the San Juan College Planetarium on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-566-3361.

The Bar D Wranglers perform at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the First Baptist Church of Aztec, 700 Navajo Ave. Tickets are free, but seats must be reserved in person at the church office.

Theater Ensemble Arts will hold auditions for its production of "Sherlock Holmes and the Sinister Trio" at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the TEA Scene Shop, 818 W. Arrington St. in Farmington. Male and female actors from the ages of 18 to 70 are being sought, as well as production crew members. Call 505-326-2839.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A remembrance of the attack on Pearl Harbor will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Memory Gardens Cemetery, 6917 E. Main St. in Farmington, by the Desert Gold Chapter of New Mexico Daughters of the American Revolution. The event will take place at the Pearl Harbor Bench placed in the cemetery in 2016 on the 75th anniversary of the attack.

The BLAST After-School Program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

Toddler Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Business After Hours, presented by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the Courtyard by Marriott, 560 Scott Ave. Everyone is asked to bring a nonperishable food item to be donated to the ECHO Food Bank. The event features a cash bar and DJ. Call 505-325-0279.

Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Clancy's Irish Cantna, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.