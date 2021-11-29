Recounts for two San Juan County school board elections to take place this week

The State Canvassing Board also ordered 11 automatic recounts from the statewide elections, including a recount for the Aztec Municipal School District Board of Education for District 5 and the Bloomfield School District for its District 5 seat.

Aztec school board District 5 candidate Paul Marken with 159 votes defeated incumbent Amanda Miller, who collected 158 votes.

FARMINGTON — The state election canvassing board has ordered recounts of votes for two San Juan County school board elections that are set to take place this week.

The State Canvassing Board on Nov. 23 unanimously certified the 2021 Regular Local Election during a Nov. 23 meeting, according to a New Mexico Office of the Secretary of State news release.

It certified the results from the Nov. 2 local election which took place across the state.

For San Juan County, there were 32 different local elections across multiple municipalities, school boards, San Juan College board and two soil/sanitation/water boards, along with two tax-related questions.

For the Bloomfield school board, District 5 candidate Ben Woody Jr. beat incumbent Veronica Tso with 127 to 126 votes.

Those two elections were flagged by the New Mexico secretary of state’s website as requiring a possible recount.

A note on the San Juan County Clerk’s Office website said the office is set to conduct the recount on Nov. 30 at 9 a.m. at the county administration building at 100. S. Oliver Dr., in Suite 200.

State statute says an automatic recount is required when the margin between two candidates receiving the greatest number of votes for an office is less than one-fourth percent of the total votes cast in that election.

San Juan County Clerk Tanya Shelby spoke during the Nov. 9 San Juan County Commission meeting, stating a recount would be required for the two elections.

The commissioners during the Nov. 9 meeting voted unanimously to certify the Nov. 2 local election results, noting the recount would probably be required for those two school board elections.

During the Nov. 9 meeting, Shelby told the commissioners that 8,623 ballots were cast in the election. That was 34 more ballots than those who voted during the 2019 local election, according to a video recording of the meeting.

While more ballots were cast during this year’s election, voter turnout was slightly down to 11.2 percent of registered voters. It was 11.7 percent during the 2019 election.

Shelby noted there were 77,006 registered voters this year, an increase from the 73,610 registered voters from the 2019 election.

