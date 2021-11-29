Plenty of opportunities to donate to area nonprofits for GivingTuesday

The GivingTuesday fundraising endeavor launched back in 2012 at the 92nd Street Y nonprofit organization in New York City, according to the GivingTuesday website..

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted some of the area nonprofit’s fundraising events, which has created a scenario where some organizations are trying to recover from a deficit of funds.

Abeyta added a list should be posted on the San Juan United Way website before or on Nov. 30 of area nonprofit organizations.

FARMINGTON — The day after Cyber Monday has taken on new meaning in recent years as the GivingTuesday movement has increased visibility of donating to a nonprofit organization during the holiday season.

As San Juan County organizations work to help those in need in the community, some of them are struggling to raise needed funds as the COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on fundraising.

The GivingTuesday fundraising endeavor launched back in 2012 at the 92nd Street Y nonprofit organization in New York City, according to the GivingTuesday website.

“GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to make an impact on the causes and issues they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year,” said GivingTuesday’s CEO and co-founder of the movement Asha Curran in a news release.

The last GivingTuesday on Dec. 1 generated about $2.47 billion in donations in the United States.

More:San Juan United Way collecting donations for area's senior, homeless residents

San Juan United Way Executive Director Cathryn Abeyta told The Daily Times that some nonprofits in recent history have struggled with raising unrestricted funds to help pay for their operational costs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted some of the area nonprofit’s fundraising events, which has created a scenario where some organizations are trying to recover from a deficit of funds.

“The unrestricted funds are what are needed so desperately to be able to run their programs and do the things that are necessary,” Abeyta said.

More:Bloomfield wins third consecutive ECHO annual food drive challenge, Mr. Potato Head trophy

Abeyta provided some GivingTuesday tips to The Daily Times, including highlighting the San Juan United Way’s efforts.

The United Way can not only donate to 18 area nonprofits but funds can be directed to multiple areas of interest.

Those areas include nonprofits which focus on emergency services and the safety net; youth development and education programs and homelessness prevention.

Abeyta could not point to one list which is a comprehensive list of San Juan County nonprofits but the Daily Times found two or three lists which could help the community identify a nonprofit if they wish to donate.

Abeyta said a list of area nonprofit organizations should be posted on the San Juan United Way website before or on Nov. 30.

The Farmington Chamber of Commerce has a list of area nonprofits on its website www.gofarmington.com.

The City of Farmington has a list of volunteer opportunities on its website at www.fmtn.org/915/Volunteer-Fair which includes area nonprofits.

The nonprofit San Juan County Partnership updates an annual list of youth and family resources at www.sjcpartnership.org/youth-and-family-resource-directory, which includes multiple nonprofits.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e