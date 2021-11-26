Crews respond to house fire near Aztec

FARMINGTON — The investigation continues into the cause of a structure fire that occurred during the late evening of Nov. 24.

San Juan County Fire & Rescue was dispatched at about 9:30 p.m. to a report of a fire at the intersection of County Road 2900 and County Road 2850 near Aztec, according to county spokesman Devin Neeley.

When firefighters arrived, the residence was fully engulfed in flames, Neeley said.

The Aztec Fire Department helped with the response and firefighters worked to put out the fire.

No one was inside the home and no injuries were reported, Neeley said.

The fire was under control at about 11:50 p.m., but crews remained on scene to mop up the area, according to a post on the San Juan County Fire & Rescue Facebook page.

The cause remains under investigation as of Nov. 25, Neeley said.

