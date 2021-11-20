Public input sought on new San Juan County Commission district boundary proposals

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — A meeting designed to solicit public input on three potential maps for new San Juan County Commission districts will be held later this month in Aztec.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30 in the County Commission chambers in the County Administration Building, 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec. It will feature three maps featuring redrawn County Commission district boundaries that could be used for the 2022 general election.

The redistricting process became necessary when San Juan County's population declined by approximately 8,400 residents between 2010 and 2020, according to the latest U.S. Census. New boundaries are being drawn to ensure that all county residents have equitable representation on the commission, according to a news release from the county.

County officials have hired an independent consultant to use census data and develop several options for the redrawn districts to make sure each commissioner represents roughly the same number of constituents. The boundaries must meet federal and state laws while imposing minimal impact on voters, according to the news release.

The three options the consultant developed will be featured on the maps at the Nov. 30 meeting, but they also are available for viewing online at SJCounty.net/redistrict. The online maps feature current district boundaries and the three proposed new maps, and allow users to zoom in to a street-level view.

County residents may provide comments on the three options through the same link or they can wait to provide their input in person at the meeting.

Once that input has been collected, the commission will meet at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7 to hold a public hearing on the matter before voting on which option to adopt to meet the end-of-year deadline required by law.

