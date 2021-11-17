Calendar of events

The Focus on Farmington coffee gathering, presented by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, will take place at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-0279.

The San Juan College Charity Bowl Sale will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, and Friday, Nov. 19, in the 900 meeting rooms of the Henderson Fine Arts Center on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Bowls are $10 each and come with a fill-up of soup from Mary's Kitchen. Call 505-566-3486.

A book club will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St., to discuss "Killers of the Flower Moon: the Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI." Call 505-632-8315.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Thanksgiving lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. All ages are welcome. Lunch is $6 or a $3 suggested donation for those 60 or older. Call 505-599-1380.

100 Year Flood performs at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

The San Juan College Orchestra performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, in the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students and seniors. Call 505-566-3465.

Magic Beans with special guest Dustin Moore performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at the Lauter Haus Brewing Company, 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Cover is $10. Call 505-326-2337.

Three Heavy performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Kelly Green Craft Fair takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Admission is $1. Call 505-486-1515.

The Turkey Trot 5k and Gobble Wobble 2-mile fun run take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Orchard Plaza in downtown Farmington. Registration ranges from $20 to $30 at fmtn.org/WebTrac under the "Sports and Athletics" link. Proceeds will benefit the Children's Hope Foundation. Call 505-599-1184.

The Ben Gibson Duo performs at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-436-2657.

The Sunset and Moonrise Walk takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants will take part in a leisurely walk of approximately 2 miles. They are encouraged to dress for the weather. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Chevel Shepherd performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $25 and $28. Call 505-599-1148.

Rob Webster performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Traegers Bar, 5710 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The BLAST After-School Program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

Toddler Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

