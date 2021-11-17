LOCAL

Calendar of events

Mike Easterling
Farmington Daily Times
View Comments

The Focus on Farmington coffee gathering, presented by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, will take place at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-0279.

The San Juan College Charity Bowl Sale will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, and Friday, Nov. 19, in the 900 meeting rooms of the Henderson Fine Arts Center on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Bowls are $10 each and come with a fill-up of soup from Mary's Kitchen. Call 505-566-3486.

A book club will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St., to discuss "Killers of the Flower Moon: the Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI." Call 505-632-8315.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Thanksgiving lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. All ages are welcome. Lunch is $6 or a $3 suggested donation for those 60 or older. Call 505-599-1380.

100 Year Flood performs at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

The San Juan College Orchestra performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, in the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students and seniors. Call 505-566-3465.

Magic Beans with special guest Dustin Moore performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at the Lauter Haus Brewing Company, 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Cover is $10. Call 505-326-2337.

Three Heavy performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Kelly Green Craft Fair takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Admission is $1. Call 505-486-1515.

Runners break from the starting line during the 2015 Turkey Trot and Gobble Wobble in downtown Farmington. The event return this weekend to Orchard Plaza.

The Turkey Trot 5k and Gobble Wobble 2-mile fun run take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Orchard Plaza in downtown Farmington. Registration ranges from $20 to $30 at fmtn.org/WebTrac under the "Sports and Athletics" link. Proceeds will benefit the Children's Hope Foundation. Call 505-599-1184.

The Ben Gibson Duo performs at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-436-2657.

The Sunset and Moonrise Walk takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants will take part in a leisurely walk of approximately 2 miles. They are encouraged to dress for the weather. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Chevel Shepherd performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Farmington Civic Center.

Chevel Shepherd performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $25 and $28. Call 505-599-1148.

Rob Webster performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Traegers Bar, 5710 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The BLAST After-School Program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

Toddler Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.

View Comments