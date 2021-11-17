Deadline to register for chamber's Christmas Parade in downtown Farmington is Nov. 19

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Chamber of Commerce is planning a ringing good time for its annual Christmas Parade through downtown Farmington early next month as it continues to seek entries for the annual holiday celebration.

Chamber president and CEO Jamie Church said 4,000 silver bells will be handed out to children along the parade route after M&R Trucking Inc. agreed to underwrite their cost.

The parade, which will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, on Main Street through the downtown corridor, returns this year after not being held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Church was still encouraging anyone interested in taking part in the parade to register before the deadline on Friday, Nov. 19. She said the last time the event was held, in 2019, it featured an all-time high of 70 floats. She expects fewer than that this year.

"Coming out of COVID, I'm sure we'll be a little lighter, probably 50 or so," she said.

Nevertheless, the chamber is eager to accommodate last-minute entries, she said, noting that the event this year will feature heavy participation by local outdoor recreation groups, including drivers of rock-crawling vehicles and four-wheel-drive Jeeps.

The parade will coincide with the display of the Festival of Trees in the front windows of downtown businesses, Church said, lending another note of holiday spirit to the festivities.

"I'm glad we're getting back to some of these fun activities everybody looks forward to so much," she said.

The parade will finish with the lighting of the community Christmas tree at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St.

To register for the parade, call the chamber at 505-325-0279 or visit gofarmington.com. Registration is $30 for commercial groups, $20 for nonprofit groups and free for school groups or clubs.

The parade lineup will begin at 4 p.m. at the corner of Wall Street and Main Street.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.