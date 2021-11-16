Farmington's ECHO food bank seeks frozen turkeys for holiday meal box program. How to help

ECHO — Economic Council Helping Others Inc. — on Nov. 11 announced in its newsletter that the nonprofit would not be receiving frozen turkeys

Catherine Knowlton, Food Bank Director, told The Daily Times the COVID-19 pandemic has put a hamper on its frozen turkey donations it typically receives.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington nonprofit is seeking donations to help secure frozen turkeys for its holiday food box program.

ECHO — Economic Council Helping Others Inc. — on Nov. 11 announced in its newsletter that the nonprofit would not be receiving frozen turkeys from its provider due to food shortages and the rising cost of food.

ECHO CEO Nanette Pinckney posted a message on its website asking the community to consider donating a frozen turkey or donating to its turkey fund so it can continue the program.

The holiday food box program help provides a holiday meal for a family in the community that has been facing food insecurity.

Food Bank Director Catherine Knowlton told The Daily Times the COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on the frozen turkey donations it typically receives.

Supply chain shortage issues have caused demand for items, including food, to outpace supplies, according to USA Today.

Knowlton mentioned it’s been difficult to order food some food and supplies have been fluctuating with its providers.

She said ECHO has had issues obtaining pudding cups it serves in the food backpack program for students in the community.

Those in the community who wish to donate a frozen turkey can drop it off at the 401 S. Commercial Ave. in Farmington.

The nonprofit is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, according to Knowlton.

People who wish to send a check for the program can send it to the South Commercial Avenue address with the phrase “turkey donation” written on the memo line of the check.

Online donations can be made on the ECHO website at https://echoinc.org/holidayturkeys/.

ECHO is also hosting its annual Stuff the Bus food drive at the Farmington Albertsons grocery store at 4909 E. Main St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The nonprofit is hoping to fill the bus with non-perishable food items.

Knowlton said ECHO is looking for foods including canned goods like fruit and vegetables along with peanut butter, cereal and items like rice and beans.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

