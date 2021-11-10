Calendar of events

The Veteran Center at San Juan College, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, invites all local veterans to stop by the center between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11 to pick up a free appreciation coin. All others are invited stop by the center and sign the Appreciation Board for veterans.

The Desert Gold Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will place flags on the graves of veterans buried at Memory Gardens, 6917 E. Main St. in Farmington, starting at 8:30 a.m. on Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11. DAR members will remove the flags at 4 p.m.

A Veterans Day event will take place at the Chris Keffalos and Alex Munoz Memorial at Bloomfield High School, 520 N. First St. in Bloomfield, starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11.

The T'oAltsisi Horseback Trail Ride to honor veterans will start at 9 a.m. on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11 at mile marker 73 on U.S. Highway 491 near Littlewater. Check-in for riders is at 8 a.m. The route ends at mile marker 68 at the MC Ranch Road.

The Shiprock Chapter Veterans Organization will hold a Veterans Day parade from the Shiprock Chapter house to the Northern Navajo Veterans Center at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11. No fee to enter, and floats must be veterans themed.

The Reel Readers series at the Farmington Public Library continues at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 in the Multipurpose Room at the library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a free screening of the 2006 James Bond film "Casino Royale." Patrons are invited to bring their dinner, watch the movie and take part in a discussion of the film and the novel upon which it is based afterward. Call 505-599-1276 or visit infoway.com.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

The San Juan College fall art student exhibition opens at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12 in the Henderson Fine Arts Center Gallery on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. The exhibition remains on display through Dec. 10. Call 505-566-3464.

An opening reception for the exhibition "Built by Gas: 100 Years of Commercial Gas in the San Juan Basin" takes place at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1174.

A Thanksgiving potluck dinner will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, and drinks will be provided. Diners are asked to bring a side dish to share. Free. Call 505-566-2480.

Julie & the Boyz perform at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-436-2657.

The AstroFriday series at the Planetarium on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington, continues at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 with a presentation of the program "Two Small Pieces of Glass." The series returns to an in-person format in the Planetarium with shows scheduled every half-hour from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Seating for each show will be limited because of COVID-19 protocols. Admission is free, but seating is based on a first-come, first-served basis. A free, public stargazing session with telescopes will follow the last show at approximately 8:30 p.m., weather permitting. Call 505-566-3361.

The AZ Dreamers Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

A Veterans Day parade will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 on Main Avenue in downtown Aztec. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 614 in Aztec is sponsoring the parade. There is no fee to participate. Lineup starts at 10 a.m. on Chaco Street.

The San Juan Symphony continues its 36th season with "Romantic Atmospheres," a concert of music by Louise Farrenc, Alexander Borodin and Franz Schubert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 in the Henderson Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets can be purchased at sanjuansymphony.org.

The San Juan College Future Summit will be held virtually from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Nov. 16 to collect input from students, alumni, community members, supporters, educational partners and work force development leaders on the development of the college's new five-year strategic plan. To register, visit sanjuancollege.edu/events and clicks on the "San Juan College Future Summit" link.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The BLAST After-School Program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

An open music jam takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room, 111 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-6605.

The Caliente Community Chorus presents its fall concert of African-American spirituals, folk songs and contemporary tunes at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 in the Henderson Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $10 in cash or $11 if purchased online. Call 505-486-4188 or visit calientechoir.org.

Toddler Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Nov. 17 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A bilingual poetry reading with assistant professor Travis Wade will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 in the Suns Room on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Everyone is welcome to participate.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. The theme is indigenous trivia. Snacks will be provided, and no registration is required. Free. Call 505-566-2204 or visit infoway.org.

Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

