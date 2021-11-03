Nov. 2 local county election had similar voter turnout to November 2019 election

There were 8,619 ballots cast on Nov. 2, which is slightly higher than the 8,588 ballots cast in the Nov. 5, 2019, local election.

FARMINGTON — The Nov. 2 local election for San Juan County had a similar turnout out to the 2019 local elections. There were 8,619 ballots cast on Nov. 2, which is slightly higher than the 8,588 ballots cast in the Nov. 5, 2019, local election, according to San Juan County Clerk’s Office unofficial and official results.

This year’s ballot had 32 different local elections from across the county including two tax-related questions posed to the voters.

The Farmington Municipal Schools $8 million general obligation bond was also approved, with 2,249 votes for and 1,613 votes against the measure, according to unofficial results. It will fund construction and renovation projects across the district without raising property taxes.

The countywide emergency communications and emergency medical and behavioral health services tax question was approved, with 5,133 votes for and 3,236 against. It will raise the gross receipts tax for San Juan County by 1/16th of 1 percent.

The Aztec City Commission will have three new members with Kenneth George (District 2), Colby King (District 3) and James Crowley (District 5) joining the city government.

George had 337 votes, Michael Davis had 152, Jason Thompson had 143 and Joel Barton had 97 votes. Incumbent Rosalyn Fry of District 2 did not run for re-election.

King collected 506 votes with incumbent and Mayor Victor Snover coming in second with 161 votes and Joe Hubbard had 82 votes.

Crowley had 297 votes, William Motto had 214 votes, incumbent Mark Lewis had 167 votes and Sabrina Rials collected 73 votes.

Farmington City Councilors Linda Rodgers of District 1 and Sean Sharer of District 2 were both re-elected.

Rodgers handily won with 452 votes to Michael Bulloch’s 156 votes. Sharer received 388 votes and Henry Silentman got 274 votes.

Two of the school board elections were won by only one vote.

Aztec Municipal School District Board of Education District 5 candidate Paul Marken defeated incumbent Amanda Miller with 159 to 158 votes.

Bloomfield School District Board of Education District 5 candidate Ben Woody Jr. had 127 votes to incumbent Veronica Tso’s 126 votes.

Both school board races face a possible recount, according to the New Mexico Secretary of State’s election results website.

Here are the uncontested candidates who ran unopposed.

• Aztec Municipal School District Board of Education District 1 candidate Frances Dobey.

• City of Bloomfield Mayor Cynthia Atencio.

• Bloomfield School District Board of Education District 4 candidate Tony Deherrera.

• Central Consolidated School District Board of Education District 4 candidate Christina Aspaas.

• Farmington Municipal Schools Board of Education District 3 candidate Keith Corley.

• Town of Kirtland Councilor at large candidate Tyrone Austin.

• San Juan Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor 4 candidate John Arrington.

• Valley Water & Sanitation District candidates — Director 1 Alex Uhl, Director 2 Tyrone Austin, Director 3 Jason Heslop, Director 4 Larry Hathaway and Director 5 P Mark Duncan.

