Calendar of events

A luminaria bag folding party will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 in the Suns Lounge on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. Farmington. Participants are asked to help fold bags for the college's luminaria event in December and enjoy a slice of pizza. Free.

Author Anne Hillerman discusses her work and signs copies of her book "Stargazer" during an appearance at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Door prizes will be awarded. Call 505-632-8315.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

The Krossroads Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Nathaniel Krantz performs at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Call 505-436-2657.

The Salmon Ruins Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Admission is $1 with children 12 and younger admitted free. Call 505-632-2013.

A holiday crafts fair takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1380.

The Panteraz Winter Wonderland Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-330-3119.

The San Juan Center for Independence Craft Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the San Juan Center for Independence, 1204 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-566-5840.

Authors Connie Nordstrom and Patty Tharp will sign and discuss their books from the San Juan County Historical Society at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Amy's Bookcase, 2530 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-327-4647.

A quarterly economic development breakfast and briefing presented by Four Corners Economic Development will be held at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Guest speaker Jack Morgan will discuss "Leading Strategies for Economic Resiliency in Coal-Affected Communities." Tickets are free, but registration is required at bit.ly/3DDcBk2. Call 505-320-2236 for more information.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The BLAST After-School Program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

The American Ballet Theatre Studio Company performs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $18 and $28. Visit fmtn.org/shows or call 505-599-1148.

An open music jam takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room, 111 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-6605.

The Native American History Month Conference will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the Farmington Women's Business Center at the Quality Center for Business on the San Juan College campus, 5101 College Blvd. in Farmington. Visit wesst.org/trainings/ to register.

Toddler Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.