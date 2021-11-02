Here they are: Unofficial results and updates from San Juan County races
The Nov. 2 local election has a large number of races for San Juan County registered voters to cast their ballot on.
There are 32 different local elections on the ballot for San Juan County along with two tax-related questions.
Those races come from Aztec, Bloomfield, Farmington and Kirtland along with four public school districts, San Juan College and two soil/sanitation/water boards.
Countywide emergency communications and emergency medical and behavioral health services tax question was approved, with 5,031 votes for and 3,217 against, according to unofficial results.
The Farmington Municipal Schools $8 million general obligation bond was also approved, with 2,214 votes for and 1,610 votes against the measure.
Here are the unofficial results for contested elections where two or more people are running, updated at 9:42 p.m.
City of Aztec, school board candidates
Commissioner District 2
Michael Davis: 152
Jason Thompson: 143
Joel Barton: 97
Kenneth George: 337
Commissioner District 4
Colby King: 506
Victor Snover: 161
Joe Hubbard: 82
Commissioner District 5
William Motto: 214
James Crowley: 297
Sabrina Rials: 73
Mark Lewis: 167
School Board District 3
Melissa Wood: 78
Robert "Jimmy" Dusenbery: 185
School Board District 5
Paul Marken: 159
Amanda Miller: 158
City of Bloomfield, school district candidates
Councilor Position 3
Dale Walls: 280
Wayne Wendell: 258
Councilor at Large (Vote for Two)
Randy Shull: 144
Municipal Judge
Cynthia Wagoner: 265
Gabriela Crane: 109
Jarly Lopez: 213
School Board District 2
Darrell Nichols: 233
Songtree Pioche: 78
School Board District 5
Ben Woody Jr.: 126
Veronica Tso: 126
Central Consolidated School District school board candidates
District 1
Marion Wells: 368
Sheldon Pickering: 124
District 3
Matthew Tso: 110
Cheryl George: 238
Philip John Kinlichee (Write-In): 0
City of Farmington, school board candidates
Councilor District 1
Michael Bulloch: 156
Linda Rodgers: 452
Councilor District 2
Sean Sharer: 388
Henry Silentman: 272
Part-Time Municipal Judge
Robert Miller: 1,814
Brian Erickson: 1,116
School Board District 2
Andra Stradling: 379
Robyn Hoffman: 185
San Juan College Board of Trustee candidates
District 2
Kerby Johnson: 275
Evelyn Benny: 340
Roy Hosteen: 232
Zachariah George: 120
District 5
Nicole Wayne: 451
Byron Manning: 682
San Juan Soil & Water Conservation District candidates
Supervisor 3
Ashley Maxwell: 3,367
Ann Kalcich: 2,699