Here they are: Unofficial results and updates from San Juan County races

The Nov. 2 local election has a large number of races for San Juan County registered voters to cast their ballot on.

There are 32 different local elections on the ballot for San Juan County along with two tax-related questions.

Those races come from Aztec, Bloomfield, Farmington and Kirtland along with four public school districts, San Juan College and two soil/sanitation/water boards.

Countywide emergency communications and emergency medical and behavioral health services tax question was approved, with 5,031 votes for and 3,217 against, according to unofficial results.

The Farmington Municipal Schools $8 million general obligation bond was also approved, with 2,214 votes for and 1,610 votes against the measure.

Here are the unofficial results for contested elections where two or more people are running, updated at 9:42 p.m.

City of Aztec, school board candidates

Commissioner District 2

Michael Davis: 152

Jason Thompson: 143

Joel Barton: 97

Kenneth George: 337

Commissioner District 4

Colby King: 506

Victor Snover: 161

Joe Hubbard: 82

Commissioner District 5

William Motto: 214

James Crowley: 297

Sabrina Rials: 73

Mark Lewis: 167

School Board District 3

Melissa Wood: 78

Robert "Jimmy" Dusenbery: 185

School Board District 5

Paul Marken: 159

Amanda Miller: 158

City of Bloomfield, school district candidates

Councilor Position 3

Dale Walls: 280

Wayne Wendell: 258

Councilor at Large (Vote for Two)

Randy Shull: 144

Municipal Judge

Cynthia Wagoner: 265

Gabriela Crane: 109

Jarly Lopez: 213

School Board District 2

Darrell Nichols: 233

Songtree Pioche: 78

School Board District 5

Ben Woody Jr.: 126

Veronica Tso: 126

Central Consolidated School District school board candidates

District 1

Marion Wells: 368

Sheldon Pickering: 124

District 3

Matthew Tso: 110

Cheryl George: 238

Philip John Kinlichee (Write-In): 0

City of Farmington, school board candidates

Councilor District 1

Michael Bulloch: 156

Linda Rodgers: 452

Councilor District 2

Sean Sharer: 388

Henry Silentman: 272

Part-Time Municipal Judge

Robert Miller: 1,814

Brian Erickson: 1,116

School Board District 2

Andra Stradling: 379

Robyn Hoffman: 185

San Juan College Board of Trustee candidates

District 2

Kerby Johnson: 275

Evelyn Benny: 340

Roy Hosteen: 232

Zachariah George: 120

District 5

Nicole Wayne: 451

Byron Manning: 682

San Juan Soil & Water Conservation District candidates

Supervisor 3

Ashley Maxwell: 3,367

Ann Kalcich: 2,699