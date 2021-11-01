Nov. 2 San Juan County area election will feature 32 different races with two tax questions

Candidates from 32 different local elections will be on the ballot from municipal, school boards, college board and water/sanitation/soil districts from across the county.

There is also a county wide gross receipts tax question along with Farmington Municipal Schools general obligation bond question for voters.

This is the first time the county clerk’s office is handling elections for Aztec, Bloomfield, Farmington and Kirtland municipalities along with the school districts and San Juan College, County Clerk Tanya Shelby told The Daily Times.

FARMINGTON — The San Juan County Clerk’s Office will operate 33 voting locations on Nov. 2 as officials see a decline in early voting from two years ago.

The Local Election Act passed in 2018 consolidated some local elections to Novembers in odd-numbered years.

The turnout for this year’s Regular Local Election is a little behind 2019’s election, she said.

There were 2,489 total early votes in 2019 versus 1,497 votes cast as of Oct. 28, according to data provided by Shelby.

For absentee voters, there were 526 in 2019 and 594 ballots received as of Oct. 28. There were 884 absentee ballots mailed this year, according to Shelby.

Shelby said she wanted to remind the community that local elections which were set to take place in March 2022 will be taking place on Nov. 2

The 33 voter convenience centers across the county will be the same as previous years. Shelby said voters in the county tend to vote more when there is consistency with the centers.

These are the municipal and school board elections taking place on Nov. 2:

Aztec City Commission districts 2, 4 and 5 along with Districts 1, 3 and 5 for Aztec school board.

Bloomfield councilor Position 3, Councilor at large along with Mayor and Municipal Judge and Bloomfield school board districts 2,4 and 5

Central Consolidated School District Board of Education districts 1, 3 and 4 are listed on the ballot.

City of Farmington districts 1 and 2 along with Municipal Judge and Farmington school board districts 2 and 3.

Kirtland Town Council councilor at large is the only one listed for the Town of Kirtland.

San Juan College Board of Trustees election has districts 2 and 5.

There are also two supervisor positions on the ballot for the San Juan Soil & Water Conservation District and five positions for Valley Water & Sanitation District.

Farmington Municipal Schools will have a $8 million general obligation bond question on the ballot which will not raise property taxes to fund renovation and construction projects.

San Juan County placed a 1/16th of 1 percent increase in the gross receipts tax for emergency medical and behavioral health services along with emergency communications.

San Juan County Communications Authority Director David Ripley previously said if increase is not approved, it could lead to a reduction in services, or the county and its municipalities will have to contribute more money.

People wishing to generate a sample ballot for their candidates or have more questions can visit https://www.sjcounty.net/government/county-clerk.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

