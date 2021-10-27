Calendar of events

The San Juan Basin Energy Conference will be held Thursday, Oct. 28 and Friday, Oct. 29 in the Henderson Fine Arts Center on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd in Farmington. The event features company officials, industry experts and government officials. Ticket prices are $250 a person. Visit sanjuanbasinenergyconference.com/.

The Four Corners Professional Women's Summit, presented by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, takes place from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Registration is $60. Call 505-325-0279 or visit gofarmington.com.

A drive-thru trick-or-treat event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 at the Family Crisis Center, 208 E. Apache St. in Farmington. Participants should enter through Dustin Avenue and turn left on East Comanche Street, then follow the neon signs. Treat bags will be given out.

The Makers Market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 in Orchard Park at the corner of Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. The final market of the season features the Lights On After School Rally with a guest speaker, a bilingual STEAM story walk and an appearance by Miss Indigenous San Juan College, Cassie Frank. Call 505-320-0615.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Beer Choir returns to Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. Free. Patrons are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.

"The Rocky Horror Show" will be presented by the Four Corners Musical Theatre Company at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 through Saturday, Oct. 30 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $14 to $18. Visit fmtn.org/shows or call 505-599-1150.

A closing ceremony for 40 Days for Life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at the St. Mary's Parish Center, 2100 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Guest speaker Matt Britton will be featured.

A trunk or treat event will be presented by the Upper Fruitland Chapter from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 at the Walter Collins Center parking lot in Upper Fruitland. Prepackaged candy bags will be provided for children. Call 505-960-5032.

The Munchkin Masquerade Carnival will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road in Farmington. The event features games, pumpkins, prizes and a costume contest. Admission is $1. Call 505-599-1184.

A trunk or treat presented by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Farmington at 1925 Positive Way in Farmington will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.

A trunk or treat event presented by the Along the Ch'ooshgai Mountain Wellness will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 at the Tooh Haltsooí Chapter house parking lot in Sheep Springs. There will be candy, costume contest and prizes. Call 505-732-5408.

A Halloween costume party with DJ Kaztro takes place at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-566-1205.

The Farmington Growers Market returns from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 30 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

The Shiprock Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 30 in the parking lot at the Shiprock Chapter house. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or email tsebitaifarmersmarket@gmail.com.

A free, drive-thru flu vaccine clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 30 in the north parking lot outside the San Juan Regional Medical Center with entry at the corner of Maple Street and Schwartz Avenue in Farmington. Vaccines are available on a first-come, first-served basis for those 18 and older with no appointment required. Call 505-609-2000.

A Fall Bazaar and Carnival presented by the Farmington Municipal School District bus drivers takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at the McGee Park Convention Center, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-947-6862.

The Halloween Carnival presented by San Juan College Student Engagement and Campus Life takes place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Learning Plaza Commons on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event features games, candy, a haunted house and a costume contest. Game tickets are 25 cents each. Call 505-566-3403.

A Halloween Carnival will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bloomfield, 701 S. Second St. in Bloomfield. Admission is $1 per person. The event features a cake walk, costume contest, fishing for loot, bigfoot race and more. Tickets for activities are 25 cents each or five tickets for $1. Call 505-632-0123.

Carnoween takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Fly High Adventure Park, 1650 E. 20th St. in Farmington. The event includes food, fun, drinks and costumes. Call 505-787-2677.

Boo-Palooza takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 in downtown Farmington. The event includes games, vendors, costume contests and trick-or-treating. Free. Call 505-599-1197.

The Potter's House Fall Festival takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at 4200 College Blvd. in Farmington. The event includes trunk or treating, a bounce house, a costume contest and candy. Free. Call 505-592-3448.

Sensory Trunk or Treat, presented by 4 Corners Families with Autism, takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Farmington Municipal School District headquarters at 3401 E. 30th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-592-7991.

Dave Mensch performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. No cover.

A Halloween Costume Contest featuring DJ OP-J of Conscious Roots will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. No cover.

Dennis Yazzie and the Night Breeze perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. No cover. Call 505-566-1205.

"Dracula: The Radio Play" will be presented by Theater Ensemble Arts at 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 on KSJE-FM 90.9. and online at KSJE.com. Call 505-326-2839.

A trunk or treat event will take place at the Beclabito Chapter house parking lot from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Call 928-656-3265.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The BLAST After-School Program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

An open music jam takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room, 111 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-6605.

Toddler Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Nov. 3 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

