Bridge across County Road 5500 will be closed Oct. 28

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — San Juan County officials have announced that the bridge across the San Juan River on County Road 5500 between Farmington and Bloomfield will be closed for several hours on Thursday, Oct. 28.

The closure will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a news release. Motorists who had planned on using the bridge between those hours will need to find an alternate route, county officials say.

The closure will allow workers to relocate traffic control devices in preparation for the opening of the newly constructed bridge across the river. Once traffic has been rerouted to the new structure, demolition will commence on the remaining half of the old bridge, and construction of the other half of the new bridge will begin, the news release states.

Work on the $7.4 million project began in the spring and is expected to continue through spring 2022, according to The Daily Times archives. The old bridge over the San Juan River dates to the 1970s and had become decrepit, leading to fears of a collapse before county officials reduced the speed and load limits on the structure. They also limited traffic to one lane in alternating directions, a practice that has led to delays of up to five minutes for motorists.

The Albuquerque-based contract Kiewit New Mexico Co. was hired by the county to perform the work.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription.