Boo! San Juan County gears up for Halloween with events this week

FARMINGTON — Boo-Palooza returns on Oct. 30, when costumed kids of all ages will take over Main Street in downtown Farmington.

The City of Farmington brought back the annual event after canceling it last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Activities at the family friendly event, which goes from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., include trick-or-treating on Main Street and costume contests for all ages.

The costume contest is free to enter and those interested in participating must sign-up by 4:45 p.m. at the stage in Orchard Park.

Boo-Palooza is among several events happening near or on the spooky day in San Juan County.

• Shiprock Office of Diné Youth will have a 5K Zombie Fun Run on Oct. 27 in Berg Park in Farmington. Participants can either be a human then run from zombies or be a zombie and pull a runner's flag as they move though the dead zone. Registration fee is $20 and opens at 5 p.m. with the run starting at 6 p.m.

The office will also have a trunk or treat from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the Shiprock Youth Complex parking lot in Shiprock. Call 505-368-1125.

• A trunk or treat takes place at 6 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the Tsé Alnaozt'i'í Chapter compound in Sanostee. The free event includes a scariest decorated vehicle contest.

• Naschitti Chapter will have a trunk or treat at 5 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the Naschitti Governance Center. The event includes a scariest trunk decorating contest, a costume contest and pumpkin carving contest. Call 505-732-5400.

• A trunk or treat presented by the Boys & Girls Club of Farmington at 1925 Positive Way in Farmington from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 29.

• Upper Fruitland Chapter will have a trunk or treat from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the Walter Collins Center parking lot in Upper Fruitland. Pre-packaged candy bags will be provided for children. Call 505-960-5032.

• A trunk or treat presented by the Along the Ch'ooshgai Mountain Wellness will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the Tooh Haltsooí Chapter house parking lot in Sheep Springs. There will be candy, costume contest and prizes. Call 505-732-5408.

• The San Juan College Halloween Carnival, sponsored by San Juan College Student Engagement and Campus Life, will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the Learning Commons Plaza, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Various games and activities will take place at the event, including a costume contest and haunted house. Tickets range from 25 cents to $1. Call the Student Engagement and Campus Life office at 505-566-3403.

• A Halloween Carnival will be held from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomfield, 701 S. Second St. in Bloomfield. Admission is $1 per person. The event features a cake walk, costume contest, fishing for loot, bigfoot race and more. Tickets for activities are 25 cents each or five tickets for $1. Call 505-632-0123.

• A trunk or treat will take place at the Beclabito Chapter house parking lot from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31. Call 928-656-3265.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

