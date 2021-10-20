Calendar of events: From 'Rocky Horror to 'live music, here are things to do in Farmington

The Makers Market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 in Orchard Park at the corner of Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Rob Webster performs at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd. in Farmington, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

The Killer Keyz dueling pianos will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

More:San Juan Symphony returns to stage to open 36th season this weekend

"The Rocky Horror Show" will be presented by the Four Corners Musical Theatre Company at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 through Saturday, Oct. 23 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $14 to $18. Visit fmtn.org/shows or call 505-599-1150.

Focus on Farmington Coffee, a networking opportunity presented by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, will be held at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at Juniper Coffee and Eatery, 5150 College Blvd., Suite 206, in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-0279.

Julie and the Boyz will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. Free.

The San Juan College Concert Choir will perform its fall concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 in the Connie Gotsch Theatre on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $8 for adults, and $6 or students and seniors.

The Zia Chicks perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

The AstroFriday series continues at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 in the courtyard between the Connie Gotsch Theatre and the Planetarium on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. A tour of the night sky with telescopes by Planetarium director David Mayeux will be offered. Call 505-566-3361.

Los Mititios Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The Durango to Farmington Bike Tour takes place all day Saturday, Oct. 23 on a variety of bike trails. Registration varies from $70 to $100. Call 970-759-2126.

The Farmington Growers Market returns from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 23 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

The Shiprock Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 23 in the parking lot at the Shiprock Chapter house. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or email tsebitaifarmersmarket@gmail.com.

More:Tico Time owner defends park against complaints, says changes are coming

A free drive-thru flu vaccine clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 23 in the north parking lot at the San Juan Regional Medical Center. Enter at the corner of Maple Street and Schwartz Avenue. No appointment is necessary, and shots will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis for those 18 and older until supplies run out. Call 505-609-2000.

The Aztec Oktoberfest Blues and Brews celebration presented by the Aztec Chamber of Commerce runs from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 in downtown Aztec. The festivities begin with a parade on Main Avenue and continue at Civic Plaza with a car show, a shopping plaza and a kids' zone, a beer and wine garden, food vendors, a costume contest, a raffle and live music by Mad Dog 20/20 at 12:30 p.m., Kirk James at 3:30 and Breezin' at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for those 21 and older, free for kids. Visit aztecchamber.com.

A Trees, Weeds & Wildflowers Walk will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. The nature center staff will lead a walk through the river parks to point out the wild plants and fall flowers. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Romance authors Bethany Turner, Angel Wolfe and Portia Skyes will discuss and sign copies of their books at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Amy's Bookcase, 2530 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-327-4647.

Jokers Wild will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-436-2657.

Comedy Night featuring Freddy Charles and Eddy Tafoya takes place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Admission is $18 to $25 for those 21 and older. Call 505-566-1205.

Want chips with that? Mayors redefine public service, help another mayor during lunch rush

Levi Platero performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd. in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

The Pumpkin Dive takes place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 at the Bloomfield Aquatic Center, 201 E. Blanco Blvd. Call 505-632-0313.

The Kirtland Growers Market opens its season from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 in the parking lot at the Kirtland Town Hall, 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-592-2551.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The BLAST After-School Program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

An open music jam takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room, 111 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-6605.

Toddler Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A virtual Women in Manufacturing panel presentation will be offered at noon Wednesday, Oct. 27 by the Farmington Women's Business Center. Free. Register at wesst.org or call 505-566-3715.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Shiprock Farmers Market takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 in the parking lot at the Shiprock Chapter house. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or email tsebitaifarmersmarket@gmail.com.

The Aztec Farmers Market takes place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. in Aztec. Call 505-634-6171.

Business After Hours, a networking event presented by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, takes place at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Casa Blanca Inn, 505 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. Admission is $5. Call 505-330-6208.

Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.