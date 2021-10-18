San Juan County jail reports 126 new COVID-19 cases among detainee population

The San Juan County Adult Detention Center had 126 detainees on Oct. 18, who had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a San Juan County news release.

FARMIGTON — The county jail is reporting another wave of new COVID-19 infections — 126 positive cases — impacting nearly one out of four detainees.

The San Juan County Adult Detention Center had 126 detainees on Oct. 18, who had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a San Juan County news release.

The jail had another 85 detainees under observation after they had a possible exposure to the coronavirus.

The adult detention center was housing 519 detainees on the morning of Oct. 18, indicating about 24 percent of the jail detainee population had tested positive for COVID-19

The news release stated that 105 detainees in the jail population had contracted COVID-19 and were considered recovered, according to state and federal guidelines.

“Following a recent nationwide surge of coronavirus infections, the San Juan County Adult Detention Center has again seen a rise in the COVID-positive population within the facility,” the news release said.

The jail detailed the procedures it has implemented to reduce the possibility of COVID-19 spread.

Once a detainee is screened, they are housed in appropriate areas of the jail based on their COVID-19 test results.

Detainees are required to wear masks, which are provided to them, according to the news release.

The news release stated staff members are tested and screened regularly to avoid bringing COVID-19 into the facility.

The jail wanted to remind the public that staff are not able to release any medical information over the phone, urging them to use the virtual visitation system to speak to detainees.

The San Juan County Adult Detention Center has gone through multiple waves of COVID-19 cases, including May, July and December of 2020.

Detainees involved with a July 13, 2020, riot at the jail complained about access to COVID-19 test and test results along with a reduction in hot meals, according to The Daily Times archives.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

