Registration deadline approaches for Four Corners Professional Women's Summit

Registration is $60, and the deadline for signing up is Friday, Oct. 15.

Late registrations likely would be accepted if space allows.

Visit gofarmington.com or call 505-325-0279 for registration information.

FARMINGTON — Farmington Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jamie Church is expecting 200 attendees when her organization presents its third annual Four Corners Professional Women's Summit later this month at the Farmington Civic Center.

Church said the event quickly sold out during its inaugural year, when it was held at the Artifacts Gallery downtown. Last year's event had to be held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Church said there has been a lot of interest expressed in this year's version, which returns to a live format.

"We just know with the caliber of speakers and the turnout at events and the feedback we've gotten from prior years, we just said, 'Let's go for it,'" Church said of this year's summit, which is shaping up to be the most ambitious in the event's history.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. Registration is $60, and the deadline for signing up is Friday, Oct. 15, although Church indicated late registrations likely would be accepted if space allows.

The summit is designed to help participants cultivate professional relationships, create networking opportunities, and access quality training and development. Church said eight speakers would lead sessions during the summit, which also includes lunch and a cocktail gathering at the end of the day.

The lineup of speakers includes Christina Erteszek, a Durango, Colorado, writer and philanthropist who is the daughter of Polish parents who narrowly avoided the Nazi invasion of Krakow during World War II.

Erteszek's parents relocated to America, eventually founding the successful Olga undergarments empire, a company for which Erteszek herself served as a designer until the company was acquired by another firm in the 1980s. Erteszek is the cofounder and board chair of Durango Playfest, a nonprofit organization that celebrates live theater and the art of playwriting.

The list of speakers also includes Steve Hebbe, chief of the Farmington Police Department, who will discuss his efforts to bring more women into the world of law enforcement, as well as his efforts to address the challenges those women often face in what traditionally has been a male-dominated profession.

Other speakers include:

• Heather Holmes, a Morgan Stanley financial adviser and resident manager;

• Shaña Reeves, director of the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department for the City of Farmington;

• Carey Rose O'Connell, executive director of New Mexico Women in Film;

• Linda Rodgers, the District 1 representative on the Farmington City Council and the chief financial officer for Process Equipment & Service Company Inc.;

• Carrie Thompson, owner of House of Colour Four Corners;

• J. Nicci Unsicker, owner of the Unsicker Law Firm, where she specializes in family law, probate/estate planning, elder law, Native American law, business formation and personal injury law.

Church said the summit's $60 registration is a bargain, pointing out that attendees would pay several times that amount in a larger market. The registration includes a networking coffee, lunch, a cocktail party with hors d'oeuvres and a tote bag, in addition to all the speakers, she said.

Those who are unable to attend in person also have the option of registering for a virtual version of the event, she said. Church emphasized that, despite its name, the event is not restricted to women.

"We encourage men to attend, as well," she said. "These are inspirational leaders, and I think there's always something to be said about hearing people's stories and practicing your networking skills. We encourage everyone who's interested to attend."

Church said 43 tickets to the summit would be offered to high school or San Juan College students for free.

Visit gofarmington.com or call 505-325-0279 for registration information.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.