Dumpster days return to Farmington, San Juan County

FARMINGTON — Farmington and San Juan County residents looking to get rid of unwanted items can take advantage of fall dumpster events this weekend.

Farmington residents can dispose of large household trash for free from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17 at Berg Park.

The service, offered by Farmington Clean and Beautiful, is open to people who live within city limits and proof of residency is required.

Items that can be taken are yard trimmings and waste, scrap metal, cardboard, non-hazardous trash and dried paint.

Tires from passenger vehicles will be accepted but limited to eight. Also accepted are refrigerators and freezers and limited to two.

No electronics or commercial loads are permitted along with no Russian olives, trimmings from Pyracantha, cement or bricks.

County hosts fall dumpster day, hazardous waste collection

Transfer stations operated by San Juan County will accept normal loads of garbage for free on Oct. 16.

This service is open to anyone who lives in the county, including residents of municipalities. Residents may be asked to show proof of residency when visiting transfer stations.

Stations in Cedar Hill, Huerfano, Kirtland, Lake Valley, La Plata, Lee Acres, Sand Springs, Shiprock, Upper Fruitland and Waterflow will be open for residents.

The county will also accept household hazardous waste from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the San Juan County Administrative Offices, 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec. This is where residents of the unincorporated part of the county, Bloomfield and Kirtland can dispose of hazardous waste for free.

A list of items accepted during the hazardous waste event and additional details about both events is online under the "calendar" section on the county's website, sjcounty.net.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

