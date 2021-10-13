Calendar of events

The Makers Market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 in Orchard Park at the corner of Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615.

Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m. Thursday Oct. 14 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

A Harvest Party takes place at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. The event includes fall games such a hay bale hop, ring toss and more. Free. Call 505-566-2480.

A frybread cookoff takes place at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 in the south parking lot at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Contestants will compete for prizes and a People's Choice Award. Visit infoway.org to register. Call 505-599-1260.

Dustin Moore performs at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at the 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. Free.

The Sandstoners perform at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. No cover. Call 505-325-8176.

Reeder and Spenser perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

A free dumpster day will be held at all San Juan County transfer stations on Saturday, Oct. 16 during regular business hours. Only normal-size loads apply, and all regular rules apply, including no commercial waste being accepted. Anyone with a San Juan County address can dump for free, but participants may be asked for proof of residency. Visit sjcounty.net/solidwaste.

The Farmington Growers Market returns from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 16 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

The Shiprock Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 16 in the parking lot at the Shiprock Chapter house. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or email tsebitaifarmersmarket@gmail.com.

A guided bird walk will be offered at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at the San Juan County Administration Building, 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec. Residents of Bloomfield, Kirtland and unincorporated areas of San Juan County can dispose of such items as used motor oil, batteries, paint and chemicals for free. Proof of residency is required. Visit sanjuancounty.net..

The Fall Festival Craft Fair takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Elks Lodge, 801 Municipal Drive in Farmington. Admission is $3 with children younger than 3 admitted free.

The Canyon Arches Trail Ride, a fundraiser for Four Corners Equine Rescue, will take place Saturday, Oct. 16 in Aztec. Participants can ride out at their convenience, but they must check in by noon. The event includes an 11 a.m. barbecue in Tiger Park and a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is $50. Call 505-334-7220.

A grand-opening celebration for the Rambler Taproom, 5100 E. Main St., Suite 109, in Farmington, will be held from 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. The event includes a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Farmington Chamber of Commerce Red Coat Ambassadors, a food truck, new beer releases and live music by Haro in the Dark. Free.

The San Juan Symphony performs the opening concert of its 36th season at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets range from $8 to $90. Visit sanjuansymphony.org or call 505-326-3311.

The Kirtland Growers Market takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18 in the parking lot at the Kirtland Town Hall, 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-592-2551.

A public comment meeting presented by the Farmington Electric Utility System and the City of Farmington will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The meeting will be part of a cost-of-service study being conducted by NewGen Strategies & Solutions. Call 505-320-9757.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A career hiring fair for the San Juan County Adult Detention Center will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 871 Andrea Drive in Farmington. Applicants are asked to bring a resume and be prepared for a one- to two-hour interview. Call 505-334-4522.

The BLAST After-School Program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

An open music jam takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room, 111 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-6605.

Toddler Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A candidate forum will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 at the Bloomfield Multicultural Center, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. The event includes a meet-and-greet session with the town's City Council, mayoral and judgeship candidates, as well as a question-and-answer period.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Oct 20 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A genealogy workshop takes place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Call 505-599-1276 or visit infowayorg.

The Shiprock Farmers Market takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 in the parking lot at the Shiprock Chapter house. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or email tsebitaifarmersmarket@gmail.com.

The Aztec Farmers Market takes place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. in Aztec. Call 505-634-6171.

Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.